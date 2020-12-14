Pakistan police arrest 3 militants, foiling possible attack


Posted on: December 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say they have raided a militant hideout in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and arrested three suspects linked to past bomb attacks



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pakistan police arrest 3 militants, foiling possible attack


Posted on: December 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say they have raided a militant hideout in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and arrested three suspects linked to past bomb attacks



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.