Pakistan police arrest 3 militants, foiling possible attack

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say they have raided a militant hideout in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and arrested three suspects linked to past bomb attacks

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pakistan police arrest 3 militants, foiling possible attack

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say they have raided a militant hideout in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and arrested three suspects linked to past bomb attacks