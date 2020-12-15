Boko Haram claims kidnapping of Nigeria students in north

A Nigerian online newspaper says the country’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of students in an attack on a boys school in northern Katsina State

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Boko Haram claims kidnapping of Nigeria students in north

A Nigerian online newspaper says the country’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of students in an attack on a boys school in northern Katsina State