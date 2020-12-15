Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested on charges alleging he sexually assaulted women and girls after luring them into his orbit with fashion and modeling opportunities

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested on charges alleging he sexually assaulted women and girls after luring them into his orbit with fashion and modeling opportunities