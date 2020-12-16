Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot

A judge has ruled a Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first

