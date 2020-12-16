Season 2 of ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ blasts off on Disney+ on December 25

Disney+(NEW YORK) — Star Wars fans will have a present from Disney+ under the tree this year: the streaming service has announced that the second season of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will debut on December 25.

The Gallery series is a deep dive behind the scenes of the hit show, featuring sneak peeks of the tech, the tools, and the talent that brings creator Jon Favreau’s Emmy nominated show to life. The first installment featured interviews with episode director and star Taika Waititi, as well as Favreau, co-producer Dave Filoni, and Deborah Chow, who is calling the shots on the just-announced Obi-Wan Kenobi series on the streaming service. Season one’s Gallery also included chats with director Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and the cast, including Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

The second installment of the documentary series covers, logically, the show’s surprise-filled second season, which wraps up this Friday.

By Stephen Iervolino

