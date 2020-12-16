The Latest: CT bans semitrailers on some roads for 12 hours
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced he is banning tractor trailer and tandem trailers from all limited access highways, beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday due to the severe winter snow storm
