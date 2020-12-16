Winter storm live updates: Nor’easter moves in, Northeast braces for up to 2 feet of snow

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, EMILY SHAPIRO and MELISSA GRIFFIN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A nor’easter is closing in on the Northeast U.S., where it’s set to drop 1 to 2 feet of snow and possibly bring near-blizzard conditions.

“This could be the biggest storm in several years,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned.



The latest:

By Wednesday evening, heavy snow will be ongoing in northern New Jersey, New York City, Pennsylvania and some of southern New England.

Winds could reach 50 mph in some areas, especially along the coast.

Overnight, snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with near blizzard conditions possible in New York, New Jersey and New England.

The heaviest snow — 1 to 2 feet — will be from central Pennsylvania through New York’s Hudson Valley and Catskills, and into southern New England.



The forecast:



DC, Philadelphia

Snowfall is underway in Washington, D.C., but it’s expected to quickly change to a wintry mix and rain. The rain and sleet ends Wednesday night, leaving about 1 to 2 inches of snow behind.

Snow is also falling in Philadelphia, but by the evening it’ll mix with sleet and rain. The city could see a total accumulation of 4 to 8 inches, while suburbs to the west and north of the city could see 1 foot or more.



New Jersey

In New Jersey, where over 1 foot is possible in some areas, Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency beginning at 2 p.m.



New York

In New York City, snow begins around 4 p.m. The area could see 6 to 14 inches of snow.

New York City has issued a travel advisory, urging residents to stay off the roads as much as possible.

Indoor dining is already banned in New York City and outdoor dining will be suspended Wednesday afternoon, when the sanitation department’s “snow alert” goes into effect.

Restaurants, which are required to remove or secure outdoor furniture and remove their electric heaters, will be permitted to reopen when the “snow alert” ends.

New York City’s snow will end around noon Thursday.



Boston

Boston’s snow is expected to begin around 10 or 11 p.m. on Wednesday, continuing with heavy snow overnight and reaching a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches.

Boston Public Schools will be closed Thursday as the snow is expected to continue through the day.

Behind the storm, the coldest air of the season will hit the Northeast. Wind chills — what it feels like — will fall to the teens and single digits Thursday night into Friday morning.

