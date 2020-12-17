George, Charlotte and Louis star in Prince William’s and Kate’s family Christmas card

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(LONDON) — Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared the personal family photo that was featured on the family’s 2020 Christmas card.

The photo shows William and Kate posing with their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, who steals the photo with a huge smile on his face.

The Cambridges are sitting on haystacks and posing in front of stacks of fire wood for the casual family photo, which was taken at Anmer Hall, the family’s country home in Norfolk, England.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄. 📸 by Matt Porteous pic.twitter.com/fz8ZnrAqbD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 16, 2020

The photo was taken this fall by photographer Matt Porteous, according to Kensington Palace. Porteous has also been behind the lens at other memorable moments for the Cambridges, including Prince Louis’ christening in 2018.

William and Kate have opted in recent years to use a more casual family photo for their annual Christmas card.

Their card last year featured the family posing outside on a motorcycle and sidecar.

In 2018, their first Christmas as a family of five, the Cambridges’ holiday photo was another casual shot of the family posing together outside at Anmer Hall.

In 2017, the Cambridges posed for a more formal family photo.

The previous year, William and Kate chose a candid photo from their official tour of Canada for their Christmas greetings.

The Cambridges shared their first Christmas photo as a family of four in 2015, when they posed outside of Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace has not yet publicly announced where William and Kate and their children plan to spend the Christmas holiday this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the pandemic, the royal family will break a decades-long tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s estate in Norfolk.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, will instead spend the Christmas holiday at Windsor Castle, their home outside London where they have spent much of their time since March, when the United Kingdom began its first stay-at-home orders.

