Monthly ticket & Free Ride update

Due to continued COVID-19 impacts on South Shore Line commuters, the SSL announces that it will again be offering a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion for January monthly tickets. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of January 2021 will remain valid throughout February.

Passengers purchasing a paper January monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through February, and passengers purchasing a digital January monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a February ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Feb. 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works and Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their February tickets if they receive a January monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.

The SSL is also extending its existing Free Weekend Westbound Rides promotion through the end of February 2021.

The weekend westbound free rides have been in effect since Nov. 1, and will continue through Feb. 28, 2021. The free rides apply to all SSL stations, and passengers can simply board applicable weekend westbound trains with no ticket purchase necessary. Passengers will be responsible for paying all applicable fares on weekday trips and weekend eastbound trips.

Passengers are encouraged to download the South Shore mobile app to purchase all ticket types, including monthly passes. It’s easy, secure and convenient.