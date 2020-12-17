Snowstorm latest: Deadly nor’easter bringing nearly 4 feet of snow to Northeast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A deadly snowstorm is slamming the Northeast, closing schools and leaving nearly 4 feet of snow in some areas.

The latest:

Two people were killed after storm conditions led to a pileup of dozens of cars in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night.

Newark Valley, New York, west of Binghamton, saw 44 inches of snow.

Binghamton reported 40 inches of snowfall — half of their yearly snowfall in less than 24 hours. The snowfall rates reached 3 inches per hour there overnight.

Snow is ongoing in New York City and Boston, where in-person learning is canceled for the day.

With 10 inches of snowfall, this marks New York City’s biggest snowstorm since January 2016.

Albany, New York, has gotten 18 inches so far, while Hartford, Connecticut, reported 11 inches.

Connecticut State Police said they’ve have responded to at least 583 calls for service in winter weather.



The forecast:

The snow is leaving New York City Thursday morning and will move through upstate New York and New England.

Snow will continue in New England and Boston through the afternoon.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine could see up to 6 more inches of snowfall.

It will stay cold over the next few days, keeping the snow from melting. Black ice will be a major threat over the next week because temperatures will fall well below freezing overnight.

Friday morning will be the coldest air of the season for the Northeast with wind chills falling to below zero in Maine and to the single digits and teens for the rest of the region.

