Admissions changes aim to remedy segregation in NYC schools

New York City officials is changing its admission system for hundreds of middle and high schools in one of its most significant steps in years to address racial segregation

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Admissions changes aim to remedy segregation in NYC schools

New York City officials is changing its admission system for hundreds of middle and high schools in one of its most significant steps in years to address racial segregation