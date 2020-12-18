‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris pleads not guilty to seven new charges in sexual misconduct case

Jim Spellman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE NATURE) Cheerstar Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty on Thursday to seven new felony charges that he solicited sex from minors.

The charges files against the Netflix reality star, 21, were four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor, Us Weekly reports. Several of the charges in the indictment carry 15 to 30 year sentences.

When the new charges were announced, and prior to Harris’ plea, an attorney for two of his alleged victims praised the U.S. applauded authorities for being able to “locate victims and take action.”

“We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have continued to investigate this case, locate additional victims and take action,” attorney Sarah Klein said. “This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered. We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris abuse and failed to do so.

Harris, who became a sensation after the January release of the cheerleading docuseries, was first charged with child pornography in September and has remained in custody at a federal facility without bond since his arrest.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris pleads not guilty to seven new charges in sexual misconduct case

Jim Spellman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE NATURE) Cheerstar Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty on Thursday to seven new felony charges that he solicited sex from minors.

The charges files against the Netflix reality star, 21, were four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor, Us Weekly reports. Several of the charges in the indictment carry 15 to 30 year sentences.

When the new charges were announced, and prior to Harris’ plea, an attorney for two of his alleged victims praised the U.S. applauded authorities for being able to “locate victims and take action.”

“We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have continued to investigate this case, locate additional victims and take action,” attorney Sarah Klein said. “This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered. We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris abuse and failed to do so.

Harris, who became a sensation after the January release of the cheerleading docuseries, was first charged with child pornography in September and has remained in custody at a federal facility without bond since his arrest.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.