Ex-governor of Mexico’s Jalisco state shot to death

The former governor of Mexico’s troubled western state of Jalisco is dead after an assailant shot him to death at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ex-governor of Mexico’s Jalisco state shot to death

The former governor of Mexico’s troubled western state of Jalisco is dead after an assailant shot him to death at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta