Ex-governor of Mexico’s Jalisco state shot to death


Posted on: December 18th, 2020 by ABC News

The former governor of Mexico’s troubled western state of Jalisco is dead after an assailant shot him to death at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta



