Hitler parody video circulates among San Diego police

The San Diego Police Department is investigating after a video clip depicting Adolf Hitler and containing insults about the city’s gay mayor and other leaders circulated among department members

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hitler parody video circulates among San Diego police

The San Diego Police Department is investigating after a video clip depicting Adolf Hitler and containing insults about the city’s gay mayor and other leaders circulated among department members