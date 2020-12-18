Report: Tom Cruise shutting down ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ production early for holiday break following outburst

Paramount Pictures(LONDON) — After his on-set outburst against his Mission: Impossible 7 crew members for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols became public, The Sun is reporting Tom Cruise is leaving London earlier than planned to take his Christmas break.

The paper, which first publicized the audio of Cruise cursing at staffers, quotes an “insider” on set who said the star and producer has had enough for now. “It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier,” the set spy reportedly says.

The insider adds: “Tom has decided he’s ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son…It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while.”

Those tensions reportedly led five crew members to quit the production, which has already been delayed by the pandemic and only resumed shooting when strict COVID-19 safety protocols were enacted.

The Sun also claims that Cruise is dating his M:I 7 co-star, Hayley Atwell, who played Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Agent Carter spin-off series on ABC.

By Stephen Iervolino

