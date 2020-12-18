Search for Tulsa Race Massacre remains may be expanded

An Oklahoma official says investigators want to expand their search for bodies of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after uncovering a dozen sets of remains during a cemetery excavation in October

