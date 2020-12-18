Search for Tulsa Race Massacre remains may be expanded


Posted on: December 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Oklahoma official says investigators want to expand their search for bodies of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after uncovering a dozen sets of remains during a cemetery excavation in October



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Search for Tulsa Race Massacre remains may be expanded


Posted on: December 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Oklahoma official says investigators want to expand their search for bodies of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after uncovering a dozen sets of remains during a cemetery excavation in October



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.