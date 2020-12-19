‘Hurting for hope,’ South Dakota rural churches mark Advent

As churches in rural communities in South Dakota approach this year’s Christmas season, church announcements are marked not with parties and performances, but with deaths

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘Hurting for hope,’ South Dakota rural churches mark Advent

As churches in rural communities in South Dakota approach this year’s Christmas season, church announcements are marked not with parties and performances, but with deaths