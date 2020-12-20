Lockheed Martin strikes $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin is buying rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings for $4.4 billion in a deal that brings together companies that already had been working together in the aeronautics industry

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Lockheed Martin strikes $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin is buying rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings for $4.4 billion in a deal that brings together companies that already had been working together in the aeronautics industry