Chicago officers involved in wrong raid placed on desk duty
Chicago police officers who wrongly raided the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to get dressed before being handcuffed have been placed on desk duty
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chicago officers involved in wrong raid placed on desk duty
Chicago police officers who wrongly raided the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to get dressed before being handcuffed have been placed on desk duty
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.