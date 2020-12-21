Happy holidays from the South Shore Line!

Passengers are advised of upcoming holiday train schedules:

Thursday, Dec. 24: Regular weekday schedule in effect on Christmas Eve.

Regular weekday schedule in effect on Christmas Eve. Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1: Weekend/holiday schedules in effect on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Weekend/holiday schedules in effect on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Thursday, Dec. 31: Regular weekday schedule in effect on New Year’s Eve. Alcohol is prohibited after 7pm; glass bottles are prohibited at all times.

Ticket Office Schedule:

If ticket office is closed please purchase from ticket vending machine (credit or debit only), our mobile app or onboard the train (cash only).

Thursday/Friday, Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1: All ticket offices will be closed except Millennium Station. NICTD administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed.