Meagan Good explains why making ‘Monster Hunter’ was "one of the best experiences" of her career

Credit: Cécile Boko(NEW YORK) — Meagan Good was ready to get into action with her latest film, Monster Hunter.

In the film, which is based on the popular video game series of the same name, Good plays Dash, a veteran Army solider and masterful mechanic who is transported to a monster-filled dimension. Good tells ABC Audio that from the start of the project she knew it was going to be a wild ride.

“It was cool, because from the moment we got there, we got into training,” Meagan shares. “We started learning with our coach and learning different ways to use the weapons.”

“And it was just a really, really cool experience,” she continues. “And I definitely learned a lot and had fun just working out and pushing myself.”

While training for her physical role proved to be an exciting adventure, Good admits there were some real risks by being in the African desert with “spitting cobras” and “spiders.”

“Getting sand bombed every single day was pretty crazy too,” she laughs. “I mean, you take a shower and be ready for the day. By the end of the day, all that sand — it was like in my ears, and my lashes, up my nose. I’d be talking and like gravel would be in my mouth. And it was pretty insane.”

Thankfully, Good says she didn’t let her concerns get the best of her.

“But it was really one of the best experiences I think I’ve had in my career,” she says. “I had so much fun.”

Monster Hunter, also starring Milla Jovovich and Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr., is now available in select theaters.

