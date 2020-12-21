On ‘GMA’, Jon Favreau opens ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, talks how "scared" he was about *that* cameo leaking

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) —(SPOILER ALERT) Friday’s surprise-filled season 2 finale of The Mandalorian ended with a Marvel-like post-credit scene that set up a previously unannounced Star Wars series for Disney+.

On Monday, Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau told Good Morning America a little more about that show, The Book of Boba Fett. As the title suggests, the series centers on Temuera Morrison’s recently resurrected bounty hunter. The tease showed him taking the late Jabba The Hutt’s throne for himself.

Favreau revealed the series is being worked on now, and will take the place of The Mandalorian on Disney+ before production on a third season of the Emmy winning show gets underway. He also noted that he’s personally working on that series, as well as two other of the newly-announced Disney+ Star Wars shows: his producing partner Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic — all of which take place during Mandalorian‘s timeline.

Jon also explained how nervous the cast and crew were about somebody spoiling the return of a certain Jedi in the finale’s climax.

“It is very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars…” Favreau said. “Every piece of casting [for this season] leaked,” Favreau said. “We were so scared right up until it aired, that our surprise cameo was gonna leak, too.”

The filmmaker said, “We started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal…that was a secret that everyone was blown away by…and then to have the very last episode, to have Mark Hamill…” was a nice dovetail, Favreau implied.

For his super-secret scene in The Mandalorian, the 69-year-old star was digitally de-aged to make him appear to be around five years older than he appeared in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

By Stephen Iervolino

