‘The Holiday Movies That Made Us’ producer answers whether or not ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie
Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Brian Volk-Weiss is the guy behind Netflix’s successful behind-the-scenes shows The Movies That Made Us, and The Holiday Movies That Made Us, among others.
The shows take a deep dive into how classic films like Dirty Dancing, Die Hard, Ghostbusters, and Elf came together — and unlike other documentaries, they’re very funny.
Volk-Weiss tells ABC Audio this was very intentional. “I loved documentaries my whole life, like long before it was like cool and mainstream, and one of the things that I noticed was — and I always thought this was really weird — a lot of docs about jovial topics would have a tone more fitting, like- The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich or something. I’m like, “You’re doing a doc about He-Man. What’s with the horror movie music? It’s He-Man. It should be fun.”
The established producer, who has worked with the likes of Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, adds, “Up until Toys That Made Us, ninety nine percent of what I did was comedy, so all the people I know, all the producers, all the writers, all the researchers, they’re funny people and they do funny work. So I just hired the people that I trusted and we just did what we always did, which was try to be funny.”
However, we wondered one thing: Why is Die Hard in Movies That Made Us, and not its Holiday Movies cousin, if it is for many a quintessential Christmas movie?
“Take it up with my boss,” Volk-Weiss laughs. “My boss’s name starts with a big, bright red ‘N’ so you could you can talk to them about it, but I’m with you.”
The Holiday Movies That Made Us is currently streaming on Netflix.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.