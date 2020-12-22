Far from the capital, Iran struggles to bury virus victims

Deep in the lush valleys of northern Iran, where the Alborz Mountains crumble toward the sea, Ali Rahimi takes up his grisly work.

Day in and day out, Rahimi, a 53-year-old volunteer cleric in the city of Ghaemshahr, puts on his hazmat suit and receives the deceased; disinfecting, washing and shrouding the dead bodies in white cloth.

The northern province of Mazandaran, with its forests and farmland, is a four-hour drive from Tehran, the capital, where half of the country’s coronavirus deaths are concentrated. Hospitals in the city of 10 million are coming under strain and the capital’s vast cemetery is struggling to keep pace with the dead. As the virus ripples across the country, killing over 54,000 people in what has become the Middle East’s worst outbreak, the bucolic countryside has not been spared.

Grave diggers in Mazandaran say that hundreds have died, but numbers are difficult to verify because Iran’s Health Ministry stopped releasing a breakdown by…