Feds probe Iowa care home: Disabled ‘not human guinea pigs’


The U.S. Justice Department has found that an Iowa state-run care center for people with intellectual disabilities likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments, some of which were deemed dangerous



