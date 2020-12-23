AP PHOTOS: Flying from Johannesburg to Paris, two hotspots

The security officer pointing the thermometer barely glanced, but wished the traveler a “Happy Holiday.” The luggage wrappers day-dreamed of better times, and the list of departing flights didn’t even fill one video screen.

This is Christmas travel 2020, a pale shadow of prior holiday crushes, with less than 100 masked-and-sanitized passengers lining up for a flight from Johannesburg to Paris, hoping it will not be canceled at the last minute. Covid-19 just mutated and many flights from South Africa are being banned.

Normally, Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport is packed solid this time of year. Usually, travelers pushing trolleys of oversized luggage snake through lines to the check-in counters, followed by more long lines for security and again for immigration. Even the business lounges are overcrowded and it can take 20 minutes to pay for a duty-free bottle of wine.

Not this Christmas.

The check-in is effortless. There is no need to show proof of a COVID-19…