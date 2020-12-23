Coronavirus live updates: US sees second deadliest day since start of pandemic

narvikk/iStockBy ROSA SANCHEZ, EMILY SHAPIRO and IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 77.8 million people worldwide and killed over 1.7 million of them, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s how the news is developing Wednesday. All times Eastern:

Dec 23, 6:46 am

US sees second deadliest day with over 3,000 deaths

Tuesday became the second deadliest day on record since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., with 3,401 new deaths, according to new data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The deadliest day was last week, Dec. 16, when 3,656 new deaths from the virus were reported.

The U.S.’ seven-day average of daily deaths is now 2,654, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

December is set to surpass April as the deadliest month since the start of the pandemic.

