Healthcare Foundation of La Porte’s 2020 Grant Awards Total $4,628,036

Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) is a nonprofit, independent, private foundation dedicated to empowering our residents to live healthy and well in and around La Porte to achieve our vision of becoming one of Indiana’s top 10 healthiest communities by 2030. Initially funded in March 2016 from the proceeds of the sale of La Porte Hospital, HFL has contributed more than $17 million to projects and initiatives that help community members live healthy and well in La Porte County since 2017.While 2020 has been a difficult year, HFL continued to focus on its mission to empower our residents to live healthy and well. HFL awarded $ 4,628,036 in grants to projects and programs to improve health and wellness . Funding includes COVID -19 emergency grants; personal protective equipment (PPE); AEDs; capacity building efforts ; Partners in Prevention (school -based prevention), including technical assistance to schools and program evaluation; and strategic and responsive grants made through HFL’s two grant cycles . HFL’s strategic grants make an impact in one of HFL’s three board approved strategic focus areas of Healthy Children, Healthy Minds, or Healthy Living. Responsive grants respond to other health and wellness needs in the community. In 2020, HFL awarded grants to 42 La Porte County organizations delivering 67 projects and programs. “HFL appreciates the time and effort of all the 2020 grant applicants and all their dedicated work to deliver needed programs and services in our community. Especially during this pandemic, from food pantries to healthcare providers, from schools to shelters, everyone came together to take care of each other. It is our pleasure to call you partners ,” said Maria Fruth, HFL President and CEO.HFL looks forward to the work ahead in the new year. Grant applications for the first cycle in 2021 will be available starting January 15, 2021 through HFL’s website, and HFL will accept applications through March 5, 2021. Organizations seeking funding above $25,000 must submit a letter of intent by January 29, 2021 to be considered. Local organizations working in health and wellness in La Porte County are encouraged to apply. For more information about HFL, HFL’s grant process or grant awards, visit hflaporte.org, like HFL on Facebook, or call 219.326.2471. HFL also encourages residents to watch for our 2017 – 2020 Report to the Community, which will be released in early 2021