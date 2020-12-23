Trump-Biden transition live updates: Biden, Harris name additional members of White House counsel’s office

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 29 days.

Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern:

Biden, Harris name additional members of White House counsel’s office

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced additional members they’re naming to the White House counsel’s office, a slate of four deputies who will all work under previously announced incoming White House counsel Dana Remus.

Biden and Harris announced Jonathan Cedarbaum as deputy counsel to the president and national security council legal advisor, Danielle Conley as deputy counsel to the president, Stuart Delery as deputy counsel to the president and Jonathan Su as deputy counsel to the president.

“The charge facing our administration is as big as it is essential: restoring faith in American government,” Biden said in a statement. “We are assembling an accomplished and experienced legal team to ensure this administration operates ethically, transparently and always in service of the American people.”

