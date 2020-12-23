Unity Foundation of La Porte County Announces 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipients

Reese Attar , Michigan City High School and Jillian Maudlin from La Porte High School have been selected as 2021 La Porte County Lilly Endowment Community Scholars . “ Unity’s review committee noted Reese and Jillian’s incredible academic achievements, service to others and innovative leadership roles throughout their high school careers ,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President. Reese Attar will graduate from Michigan City High School with an academic honors diploma , having taken advanced placement , dual credit and honors courses. She has shown strong work ethic through her extracurricular, work and volunteer activities. Reese has been on student council , varsity girls’ soccer and tennis programs for four years , serving in emerging leadership roles. She’s also been deeply involved with Children’s International Summer Villages (CISV) as a board member for 3 years, traveling across the world and coordinating national service projects . Jillian Maudlin will graduate from La Porte High School with an academic honors diploma, including having taken dual credit, honors, and advanced placement level courses. Jillian has shown strong leadership and a passion for mentorship as co – founder and president of the Slicer Mentor Club and her work with La Porte Homework Helpers, Leo Club and YMCA Advocacy Board. She’s been highly involved with Academic Decathlon, Principal’s Advisory Council, Science Olympiad and Spell Bowl throughout her high school career. As part of the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, Attar and Maudlin will receive four – year, full tuition scholarships to an accredited public or private Indiana college or university of their choice, and an annual $900 stipend for required books and equipment . Unity Foundation received over 50 applications for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship from students throughout the county. Applicants were judged on their academic achievement, service to others, extracurricular activities and, to a lesser extent, financial need. A committee comprised of La Porte County residents reviewed the applications, not knowing the applicants’ names until after the finalists were selected. ​



The 12 finalists were then interviewed, and nominees were submitted to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. for the final selection. The ten remaining finalists will each receive $2,000 in scholarships from Unity and are eligible to apply to Unity’s county – wide scholarship program beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state. The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are:

1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana;

2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and

3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.

Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. As La Porte County’s community foundation, it manages approximately $33 million in assets, administers more than 325 charitable funds, and has distributed approximately $20 million through direct gr ants and scholarships. The Council on Foundations has deemed Unity Foundation in compliance with all Indiana and national ethical and operating standards for community foundations.

