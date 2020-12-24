Bridal dress designer fights for rights to her name and social media

(NEW YORK) — Hayley Paige is known for outfitting brides for their big day, but now she is speaking out to her fashion fans about the bitter legal battle she’s facing with JLM Couture, the brand that has backed her designs.

Paige posted a tearful video on Instagram this week explaining the dispute over her name.



