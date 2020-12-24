‘Cobra Kai’ season three premiering a week early on Netflix

Guy D’Alema(LOS ANGELES) — Merry Christmas, Cobra Kai fans.

Season three of the martial arts series will be dropping on Netflix one week earlier than initially planned. The show will debut January 1 now, instead of January 8, so you can enjoy your first binge-watch of the new year.

In a video announcement for the new premiere date, Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, deems January 8 too long of a wait and promptly adjusts the date on the Netflix site.

“I heard you all whining about Season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you on New Year’s, nerds,” a message from Johnny reads.

The cast of Cobra Kai will also be joining hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes on The Netflix Afterparty on January 2.

Cobra Kai, based on The Karate Kid film series, has already been renewed for a fourth season.

By Andrea Tuccillo

