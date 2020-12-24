‘The Bachelorette”s Ivan Hall explains the conversation about religion that led to his shocking elimination

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Following The Bachelorette‘s season 16 finale on Tuesday, Ivan Hall shed some light on his conversation with Tayshia Adams about religion that led to his shocking elimination.

Adams, whose Bachelorette journey ended with an engagement to Zac Clark, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey, cited differences differences in religious beliefs as the reason for sending the 28-year-old aeronautical engineer home.

“She only wants to date a Christian and I’m not religious,” Hall claimed in response to a message from Bachelor alum Caila Quinn after his elimination, according to the New York Post.

“I’m open to and have dated any religion,” he continued.

“I feel like we started off really strong, and we found that trust,” Adams explained in a conversation with Ivan before letting him go.

“But also, this past week, we talked about some important subjects that I feel like we both needed to have, but there are some things kinda posed concern,” she added.

“I wish I could say that there were a lot of red flags prior to this week, and there haven’t been,” Tayshia continued. At the end of the day, religion is part of my morals, my beliefs.”

Adams has the Bible verse Psalm 46:5 posted in her Instagram bio, which reads: “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”

