2 kids die, 2 injured in Detroit fire; mom jumps from window

Fire department officials say a Christmas morning fire killed a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old at a home on Detroit’s east side and forced their mother to jump from a second-floor window to escape holding her 3-year-old in her arms

