The Latest: No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee


Posted on: December 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A sheriff’s office in Tennessee says federal and state authorities didn’t discover a device after checking a “suspicious” box truck parked at a convenience store outside of Nashville



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee


Posted on: December 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A sheriff’s office in Tennessee says federal and state authorities didn’t discover a device after checking a “suspicious” box truck parked at a convenience store outside of Nashville



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.