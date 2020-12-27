The Latest: Suspect in Nashville bombing died in explosion
Authorities say the man suspected off setting off a bomb in a recreational vehicle that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day died in the explosion
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Latest: Suspect in Nashville bombing died in explosion
Authorities say the man suspected off setting off a bomb in a recreational vehicle that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day died in the explosion
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.