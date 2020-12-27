U.S. attorney: Man suspected of setting off bomb ‘perished in explosion’ that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day


Posted on: December 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. attorney: Man suspected of setting off bomb ‘perished in explosion’ that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

U.S. attorney: Man suspected of setting off bomb ‘perished in explosion’ that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day


Posted on: December 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. attorney: Man suspected of setting off bomb ‘perished in explosion’ that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.