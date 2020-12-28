Coronavirus live updates: NY health provider may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine

Myriam Borzee/iStock

By ROSA SANCHEZ, EMILY SHAPIRO and IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 80.2 million people worldwide and killed over 1.7 million of them, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:



Dec 27, 7:10 pm

NYC clinic under probe for misappropriating vaccine will return vials

The New York City health care provider under investigation for allegedly misappropriating the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, told ABC News it will return its vials to the state Health Department.

The New York State Department of Health is currently probing ParCare, which has offices in Brooklyn, to determine if it misused what was an approved allocation toward members of the public not yet prioritized under current New York guidelines.

Under the current state rules, only medical workers, first responders and nursing home staff members are allowed to receive any coronavirus vaccine. Other groups will follow in future rounds.

ParCare touted the vaccine on its social media pages with a flyer that claimed the vaccines would be available on a “first come, first serve basis.”

“We have set up a special system where you can reserve your slot. This will enable you to receive the vaccine as soon as it arrives to the center,” the flyer said.

The flyer also claimed that the vaccines were only for people who were “elderly,” “high risk” or “underlying conditions.”

New York state police and other investigators were at the ParCare location in Borough Park on Saturday night.

A spokesman for ParCare told ABC News Sunday evening that it is cooperating with the state investigation and will return its unused vials.

ParCare received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 869 of those doses have already been administered, according to the spokesperson.

“ParCare followed all NYS DOH procedures for obtaining the Moderna vaccine and was approved by NYS DOH for distribution and by CDC as a network site. As a result, we have properly received the vaccines and have provided the documentation regarding the proper receipt of the vaccines to the NYS DOH,” the spokesperson told ABC News.

With regards to the patients who received their first shot, ParCare said it will be “working with the state to ensure that we provide the second dose for our patients.”

