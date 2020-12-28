Games involving Michigan City High School

Games involving Michigan City High School over the next three days

will be livestreamed on the internet!



games will be on www.ihsaatv.org for a fee of $9.95 per broadcast.



Monday, December 28 SB Clay v Michigan City (boys) will be broadcast.



Tuesday, December 28 Lake Station Edison v Michigan City (girls) will be broadcast.



Games Wednesday, December 30th involving Michigan City will be broadcast, as well.