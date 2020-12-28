Green Beret suspect in Illinois bowling alley shooting remanded to jail

iStock/MattGushBy: IVAN PEREIRA and MATT SEYLER, ABC News

(ROCKFORD, Ill.) — The Army Green Beret accused of killing three people and wounding three others during a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley this weekend was ordered to be remanded to jail.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb appeared virtually Monday at a Winnebago County, Illinois, courtroom for his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting at the Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Illinois. The judge denied a request for bond.

Prosecutors told the judge that Webb, 37, a Florida resident, allegedly admitted to opening fire Saturday and pointed to the weapons he used.

His next court appearance will be on Feb. 16.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley told reporters the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Webb was on leave from the Army and visiting family in Illinois, according to Hanley.

Although the two-floor bowling alley was closed to games, it was open for takeout and limited food service due to COVID-19 health orders, investigators said.

A 16-year-old girl was sitting on a table with other teenagers on the first floor when Webb allegedly opened fire, Hanley said. She was shot in the shoulder but was later treated at the scene and released, according to officials.

A 14-year-old victim was shot in the face and was in critical condition at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital, Hanley and officials said.

Thomas Furseth, 65, was on the first floor and ran toward Webb, who allegedly shot him in the torso, according to Hanley. Furseth died at the scene.

Webb then allegedly made his way up to the second floor, where there were 20 to 25 people at the bar and opened fire, according to Hanley.

Dennis Steinhoff, 73, was shot in the torso and died at the scene, Hanley said. Jerome Woodfork, 69, was shot in the neck, and an eyewitness said he then fell off a balcony, according to Hanley. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Hanley said. Isiah Box, a friend of the wounded victim told ABC’s Chicago station WLS-TV that he was in surgery last night.

Hanley said police found two handguns at the scene that were behind a bag belonging to Webb. “Based on our information, they were not service weapons,” Hanley said.

The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene.

Webb’s attorney, Elizabeth Bucko, told reporters outside the courthouse that her client would be undergoing mental health evaluations.

“There are some indications of PTSD and brain injury,” she said.

Hanley would not comment on Bucko’s statements.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine Webb’s motives but reiterated that none of the victims were targeted.

The Army released new information Monday about Webb’s service.

The Green Beret served four tours in Afghanistan: from August 2009 to December 2009; from October 2013 to April 2014; from October 2014 to April 2015; and from January 2020 to July 2020, the Army said.

Webb, who is currently assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, has several Army awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal, officials said.

The Army said it is cooperating with the investigation.

“The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment,” MG John W. Brennan, the commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.