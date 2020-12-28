Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert star in ‘Ratatouille’ musical

TikTok’s crowdsourced “Ratatouille” musical has cooked up some serious talent for its one-night-only benefit concert, including roles for Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, André De Shields, Wayne Brady and Ashley Park

