Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert star in ‘Ratatouille’ musical


Posted on: December 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

TikTok’s crowdsourced “Ratatouille” musical has cooked up some serious talent for its one-night-only benefit concert, including roles for Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, André De Shields, Wayne Brady and Ashley Park



