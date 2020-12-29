"4 weeks sober!" Chrissy Teigen taking a break from booze

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen revealed to fans that once again, she’s taking a break from booze.

The model and mom was responding to a fan on her Instagram, after she posted a video of her dancing in a bathing suit while on vacation with her family in St. Barts.

“I need whatever drugs you’re on!” a follower joked, to which Teigen replied, “4 weeks sober!”

The comment was met with support from her fans.

Incidentally, it’s not the first time Chrissy”s given up drink. In 2017, she told Cosmopolitan that there’s a history of alcoholism in her family, and that at the time she thought she needed to cut back.

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she confessed. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for [husband] John [Legend], for anybody.”

At the time of that interview, Teigen had just come back from a, alcohol-free wellness retreat. She refrained from drinking for some time after, noting, “I have to fix myself.”

Chrissy also explained that she’s not the kind of person who can “have just one drink,” which experts say can be a slippery slope towards dependency.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.