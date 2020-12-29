Are your locked-down kids bored? Send them to ‘Idina’s Treehouse’

Disney/Matt Petit(LOS ANGELES) — Idina Menzel launched a new series on Monday titled Idina’s Treehouse. The voice of Queen Elsa from Frozen confesses she created it herself in her backyard on her iPhone to give kids meaningful entertainment — and parents a break.

“Just something I started working on during quarantine. Hope you all like it,” the Tony winning Wicked vet said in a statement.

“In search of a little peace and quiet during lockdown and stressful homeschooling I took refuge in my son Walker’s treehouse. Started talking and singing to myself. Delirium? Stir crazy? Mother gone mad? I offer up myself for your children’s amusement.”

The first episode is live on YouTube.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.