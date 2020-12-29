As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, LA public health officials ask filmmakers to "consider pausing" productions

iStock/seanL(LOS ANGELES) — While maintaining that “music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a memo asking producers to “strongly consider pausing work” amid the county’s “catastrophic surge in coronavirus cases.”

Despite strict lockdowns, California is experiencing one of the biggest infection spikes in the country. The state has had more than 2.17 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with at least 24,337 deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Deadline reports the memo, from December 24, noted that the officials are asking those in the industry to, “Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible.”

On Sunday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 13,580 new positive cases and 44 new deaths.

By Stephen Iervolino

