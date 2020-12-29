Egypt court sentences ex-student to 3 years in #MeToo case


Posted on: December 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Egyptian court has convicted a former student at an elite university on sexual misconduct charges and sentenced him to three years in prison



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Egypt court sentences ex-student to 3 years in #MeToo case


Posted on: December 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Egyptian court has convicted a former student at an elite university on sexual misconduct charges and sentenced him to three years in prison



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.