Michael B. Jordan to direct third Creed movie, Tessa Thompson reveals

Michael B. Jordan is taking the leap from People's sexiest man alive to director.

According to his co-star Tessa Thompson, the 33-year-old actor will make his directorial debut with the third installment of the sports drama Creed.

“He is directing the next Creed,” Thompson revealed during an interview with MTV News.

“It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me, when he is engaging with me as a director,” she continued. “I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we’re not gonna make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be – I don’t know if he will still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months.”

When it comes to how the Westworld actress feels about Jordan nabbing the title of sexiest man alive, she admittedly hasn’t talked him him about it yet but is already plotting for when she does.

“I’m proud of him. I’m so happy for him. And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person and cannot wait,” she said.