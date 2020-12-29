Tel Aviv mayor announces run for parliament with new party
Tel Aviv’s mayor has announced that he’s forming a new faction in the upcoming Israeli parliamentary elections as the once-formidable Blue and White party began disintegrating ahead of the March vote
