Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety; urges followers to "hang in there"

(LOS ANGELES) — Anthony Hopkins marked 45 years of sobriety on Tuesday with an inspirational message for his followers on social media: "hang in there"

“With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety,” the Two Popes actor captioned a video message posted to his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Noting that 2020 has been a tough year “full of grief and sadness” for “many people,” Hopkins recounted his journey to recovery by revealing he had a “wake up call.”

“I was headed for a disaster,” he continued. “I was drinking myself to death. I’m not preachy but I got a message, a little though that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ And I said, ‘I want to live’ and suddenly the relief came.”

The 82-year-old Oscar-winner then urged his followers to “hang in there.”

“You young people, don’t give up, just keep in there, just keep fighting. Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid,” he said.