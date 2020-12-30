AP PHOTOS: Rome churches beckon with art and no ‘hordes’

Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries closed in Italy in the spring and again in the fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, leaving virtual tours as the best option for art lovers who wanted to see the treasures held by institutions such as the Uffizi Galleries in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome.

But some exquisite pieces of Italy’s cultural heritage remain on display for in-person viewing inside the country’s churches, which stayed open during the autumn resurgence of the virus. Some churches hold collections of Renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum.

Residents of Rome — and, in a normal year, tourists — can admire masterpieces by Michelangelo and Caravaggio in the city’s lavish cathedrals and churches.

“Emotions and sensations experienced upon entering are no less than those experienced upon entering museums," said art historian Benedetta Mazzanobile, who gives tours of the artwork inside Roman churches in French, Spanish…