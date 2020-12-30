Gilligan’s Island star dies from Covid

We are very sad to announce,

Dawn Wells, best known for playing the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the iconic CBS comedy series Gilligan’s Island, died this morning in Los Angeles of complications due to Covid-19. She was 82.

Wells, who was Miss Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant, beat out 350 actresses for the role of Mary Ann Summers. She also appeared in more 150 series and several movies during her career as well as on Broadway.

LOS ANGELES – JULY 15: Dawn Wells portrays Mary Ann Summers in the CBS television program “Gilligan’s Island.” Image dated: July 15, 1965 Hollywood, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Dawn Wells